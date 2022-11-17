The Best Smartwatches Of 2022

In the early days of smart wearable tech, it was easy to dismiss smartwatches as little more than a fun novelty. Sure, they could be used to answer messages or play music, but they couldn't do much that a smartphone didn't already have covered. Those days, however, are long gone, and today's best smartwatches are packed with features that complement the latest smartphones while adding plenty of extra functionality.

From monitoring your health to acting as a wearable GPS, the latest crop of smart wearables are more useful than ever, although certain models will appeal more to different types of users. Whether it's fitness, exploration, or just everyday connectivity, it's worth considering what each of the market's best can offer before picking one. There were already plenty of excellent smartwatches on the market that launched in 2021, but 2022's latest launches will have even long-time smartwatch wearers wondering if it's time to upgrade.