Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Has One Annoying Design Flaw

Samsung unveiled its latest smartwatch recently, and one of the models could very well be among the top wearables this year regardless of platform. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which may be the company's preemptive strike against the rumored Apple Watch 8 Pro, seems to have some of the best specs and features on the Wear OS side of the fence. The model also marks the first time Samsung has drastically changed the design of its smartwatches in a long while, and just in the sense of having no physical rotating bezel. Unfortunately, while most of these changes lean toward the positive side, one particular detail might thwart users who want to take advantage of one of the smartwatch's features.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro isn't just Samsung's biggest smartwatch at 45mm, it is also the most different so far. It shares almost all of the internals found on the rest of the Galaxy Watch 5 series but has a few distinct quirks that clearly sets it apart. The model was made for people who have more active lifestyles, though it's bound to appeal to even regular smartwatch users who can stomach its large size.

The watch's titanium body is great for protecting against accidental bumps and scratches, and the raised border around the screen makes sure the display won't touch the surface you place it on. There's a rather sizable bezel, though, which you can swipe to take the place of that distinctive rotating bezel, so you theoretically aren't missing anything. Unfortunately, one of the more subtle design changes indicates Samsung may have forgotten you're supposed to be able to charge its smartwatches on the back of the company's phones.