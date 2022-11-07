Is The New Apple Watch Ultra Worth It?

The custom Apple S8 SiP, as previously mentioned, is common across both the Watch Series 8 and the Watch Ultra. As you might have noticed, the SiP nomenclature aligns with the series number of the Watch — you'd be forgiven for thinking this meant that it is the latest generation of Apple Watch processor. It is in fact exactly the same processor that debuted in the Series 6, was rebadged as the S7 for Series 7, and now rebadged again as the S8 for the Series 8 and the new Watch Ultra (via MacRumors).

Interestingly, choosing to reuse the A15 SoC for the iPhone 14 has proven to be more controversial than Apple pretending it has updated the processor for its recent Watches. On the whole, the S8 (or is that the S6?) performs very well. However, there is a level of lag when launching apps that few would tolerate on the iPhone line that, for some reason, seems acceptable on its Watches given the apparent lack of complaints. Suffice to say, it would have been nice for Apple to introduce a truly new SiP for the Watch Ultra. That would certainly help in the case for the Apple Watch Ultra being worth the extra dollars. As it is, it does leave a small question mark over its value proposition.