The Apple Watch Series 8 Suspicions Were True

It's been a week since Apple announced three new smartwatch models at its September launch event called Far Out. Aside from the entry-level, second-generation Apple Watch SE, the event saw the company announce the Apple Watch Ultra — a pro-grade product that targets professional athletes — and the Apple Watch Series 8, the company's most advanced smartwatch for the general public.

Months before the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8, the product was the subject of multiple rumors — most of which stressed the likelihood of the Series 8 featuring minor, incremental upgrades over the Apple Watch Series 7 models from 2021. While this wasn't something to get excited about, these incremental upgrades over multiple generations have resulted in a product that has improved by several notches over the years.

New features that were expected to make it to the Apple Watch Series 8 included the ability to detect car crashes, a useful low-power mode, and the addition of a temperature sensor. Another interesting Apple Watch Series 8 rumor was the possibility of the wearable supporting satellite connectivity. There was also talk of the Series 8 gaining the ability to detect blood sugar levels. While the Apple Watch Series 8 did get the low power mode, crash detection, and temperature detection features, Apple restricted the satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone 14. The Series 8 also missed out on the ability to detect blood sugar levels.