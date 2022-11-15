Pixel Watch Vs Apple Watch Battery Life Test: Not Even A Contest

For the two weeks, I wore both watches, I kept a spreadsheet of battery life when I happened to notice it. Every time I checked, the Pixel Watch came up short. There was never a day when the Pixel Watch lasted longer than the first-generation Apple Watch SE. Most of the time when I checked the charge level of both watches, the Apple watch was at least 20% higher. You can see the results in the chart below.

The chart (both parts one and two) should be relatively self-explanatory and includes timestamps, the amount of time that passed between time stamps, and the charge of each respective watch. The final three columns show how quickly each watch was discharging per hour of wear. The last column is the difference between charges on each watch.

In every case, the Pixel watch discharged more quickly power hour, ranging from 3.1% all the way up to 5.67% per hour with an average of 4.48% per hour. The Apple Watch in the meantime discharged anywhere from 1.9% to 4.5% per hour with an average of 3.17% per hour.

In all fairness, I need to point out that when the Apple Watch SE came out, Apple already had six generations of watches under its belt, so it had been working on the longevity problem for a while by the time this watch existed. But all the same, this is not a good result for the Pixel Watch. So why is this important?