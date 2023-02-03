How To Disable Siri On iPhone, And Why You Might Want To

Apple's virtual assistant Siri hasn't always been great, though there is an understandable reason for its early struggles. Siri came about at the height of the rise of digital assistants, and it's an area Apple had little experience in. The tech giant is a notorious holdout for emerging tech, as it prefers to get it "right" before getting it "first."

But with Google Assistant off to a strong start in its infancy, and Amazon slowly making inroads with Alexa, it felt like Apple had no choice but to give in. The point is moot now, however, as Siri can hang with the best of them — even if it can't take the crown outright.

Not everyone is in love with the virtual assistant, nor how it behaves, however. If you've found Siri to be more of a nuisance than an essential tool to enhance your life, and you wished you could get rid of her you can — and it's wonderfully simple to do.