Apple Could Be Making Siri Easier To Use

Talking to Siri is about to get a tad less frustrating, as Apple reportedly drops the "Hey" part from the "Hey Siri" hotword for summoning the virtual assistant. The upcoming change is convenient, but Apple is not the first to the party. Amazon's digital assistant fires up with just an "Alexa" command, even though the voice recognition accuracy is still not the best and it often wakes up accidentally in the Amazon Music app while playing songs.

Google made a similar change to its namesake AI assistant earlier this year. You no longer have to repeat the "Hey Google" hotword during back-and-forth conversations involving follow-up questions. The feature works especially well on Google's in-house hardware such as Pixel phones because of on-device processing that reduces latency and doesn't require an internet connection at all times. Amazon has given a similar treatment to its Alexa assistant, too.

In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Apple's Mark Gurman writes that the company is working on a change that will let users talk to Siri by just saying the name, without having to add a "Hey" before it. Once the change has been implemented, the interaction format switches to something like "Siri, pull up my calendar entries for today."