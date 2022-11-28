The Apple Watch Ultra's Oceanic+ App Just Landed

Apple's best smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra, has just received a free upgrade in the form of a companion app — but not everyone is going to need it. In fact, it's a rather niche app, but it fits right in with what Apple itself refers to as its "most rugged watch." The Apple Watch Ultra serves up many upgrades over the cheaper versions, but it's mostly designed to fit those of us who spend a lot of time outside. If you're an adventurer who likes diving, the new Oceanic+ app might tick all the right boxes for you.

We've had the chance to review the Apple Watch Ultra in all of its 49 mm glory. It's large, super bright, and filled to the brim with all kinds of features. However, if you don't usually go on longer hikes, you may not make the most out of the watch. The Watch Ultra is Apple's most durable smartwatch, making it the right pick for those who indulge in extreme sports — even diving. Apple spent a great deal of time talking about the capabilities of the watch when it was first announced, and at launch, it came equipped with an app that was a little barebones compared to what the company has announced today.