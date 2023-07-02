Everything You Need To Know Before Buying Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids

With the finalization of a landmark rule by the FDA, people with self-diagnosed hearing loss have unprecedented access to over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. In line with President Biden's Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, this groundbreaking rule seeks to improve market affordability, safety, and effectiveness by encouraging competition and new ideas.

The introduction of OTC hearing aids has opened up a world of possibilities for people in need of hearing aids. Hearing aids are now available over-the-counter, bypassing the previously required medical exam, prescription, or audiologist fitting. This ease of access encourages people to take charge of their hearing health and actively seek out cheaper hearing aids on their own.

However, it's important to have a thorough understanding of all the factors involved before making the decision to buy over-the-counter hearing aids. This article is meant to be a helpful resource for prospective buyers by covering some of the most important issues you should think about. The aim is to give you the tools you need to make educated decisions about your hearing health, including how to evaluate features and functions, set reasonable expectations for the effectiveness of OTC devices, and more.