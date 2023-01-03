Analysts Suggest Apple Will Release New Budget Focused 'AirPods Lite'

It seems that Apple may be trying to make the AirPods more accessible by releasing a new version of its flagship wireless earbuds. While Apple's AirPods are wildly popular, they're not exactly cheap — at least, not if you compare them to similar wireless earphones. Some buyers remain loyal to Apple and still buy the AirPods, but others might wish to spend less. If Apple wants to win the hearts of those customers, the latest juicy Apple rumor tells us that the tech giant might be on the right track.

In September 2022, Apple released the second-generation AirPods Pro, which arrived with a $249 price tag, and cost $239 at the time of writing. We've had the chance to review the AirPods Pro, and were impressed that Apple has certainly managed to bring some generational improvements to these earbuds. With near-perfect Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), excellent audio quality, and respectable battery life, the 2022 AirPods Pro certainly have a lot to offer. However, the $239 price is enough to put some people off regardless of the performance.

For those who prefer not to spend so much money on a pair of earphones (which some people end up having to buy more than once if they lose them), Apple is still selling regular AirPods 3 for $169, while the AirPods 2 cost $129. Needless to say, Apple's competition has plenty of wireless earbuds to offer at much lower prices, which is why Apple might be gearing up to release "AirPods Lite."