The Best Earbuds Of 2022

2022 has seen its fair share of fantastic audio gadgets, especially earbuds. With improved active noise cancellation, better ambient noise control, stronger grip on the ears, and higher sound quality overall, this year's earbuds have caught the attention of consumers worldwide. Notably, more concept-design and high-niche earbuds — like the Shokz OpenRun Pro — have hit the mainstream market, exposing users to what could indeed be the future of sound.

All of this means that the use of earbuds is rising everywhere. The global earphone market is poised to exceed $33 billion in value by 2026 (via GlobeNewsWire), and earbuds will play a major role in this increase. This is due to the increasingly fierce market competition in the earbuds space. From well-known smartphone brands like Apple and Samsung to sound-focused companies like Bose and Sennheiser, scores of tech firms are looking to grab a slice of the pie.

Of course, wired earphones remain a preference for many people. They provide arguably better sound quality since they're directly connected to the source of the sound, do not have battery life limitations, and are cheaper by a mile. But wired earphones lack the flexibility of using wireless earbuds, cannot be used on phones without a headphone jack, are more prone to damage, and simply look out of fashion in 2022. Thus, if you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds or a replacement for your current pair, any of the following might fit your sound needs perfectly.