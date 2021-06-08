Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds have LDAC to battle AirPods Pro

Today Sony made the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds official, delivering the earbuds in full detail for release. These earbuds (or headphones, whatever you want to call them) work with High-Resolution Audio Wireless with LDAC. These earbuds also work with Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme. With this technology, compressed digital music files can be upscaled in real time.

These earbuds work with a new “Integrated Processor V1” with support for LDAC and Noise Canceling tech. With Noise Canceling active, Sony suggests users will get 8 hours of battery. Battery life provided by the rechargeable battery in the case gives an additional 16 hours of battery life to the buds. Charging takes place via the wireless charging case, which itself can be charged with a charging pad with Qi standard wireless charging tech.

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds have 6mm driver units and high-power neodymium magnets inside. They’re working with 20 Hz–20,000 Hz (44.1 kHz sampling) 20 Hz–40,000 Hz (LDAC 96 kHz sampling, 990 kbps) / 20 Hz–20,000 Hz (44.1 kHz sampling) frequency (with Bluetooth) – so they’re right up there with the best.

WF-1000XM4 earbuds work with IPX4 water resistance. This means they can handle sweat and water splashes – don’t drop them deep in the river, but you can walk through the rain without worry.

Users will be able to take full advantage of the capabilities of these buds with the Sony | Headphones Connect app. This app can be found in the Google Play app store for Android, and in the Apple App Store for iOS, on iPhone and iPad. You’ll connect to the earbuds with Bluetooth (with LDAC, simultaneous L/R Bluetooth transmission), and power the buds via the included charging case.

It’ll be interesting to hear these headphones in person, given all the high-end technology Sony promises. The Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless headphones will be available today – the release date is today, anyway, with a price of around $280 USD. These earbuds will be available through Sony Electronics online, Amazon, Best Buy, and “other authorized dealers.” These buds come in either black or silver.