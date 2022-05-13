Google Pixel Buds Pro Vs AirPods Pro: Which Should You Buy?

As legitimate competitors to Apple's AirPods Pro continue permeating the market, there are several premium wireless earbuds worth considering. At this moment, there really isn't a better tool for watching TV, exercising, or even playing video games late at night (without waking up roommates or neighbors,) than a pair of high-quality wireless earbuds. You can also bring your wireless earbuds on flights, to coffee shops, or even hang out in the voice channels of your favorite Discord servers while you shop for groceries.

For Apple fans, there's a lot to love when it comes to the AirPods Pro, including their silicone ear tips, toggleable noise-canceling modes, and exceptional audio quality. But if you can't afford a pair of AirPods Pro earbuds, or don't own an iOS device like an iPhone or an iPad, there are a few other options worth considering. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds have already existed as a reasonable alternative to the AirPods Pro since their inception in 2021. They're also better equipped for Android smartphone users.

But now, an even newer pair of premium wireless earbuds is set to arrive this summer: Google's newly announced Pixel Buds Pro. That said, you may be wondering whether or not these Google buds serve as a reasonable alternative to the AirPods Pro. All things considered, the Google Pixel Buds Pro may compare better with Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro, since both are built around the Google ecosystem, but it's still worth looking at the important differences between Apple's and Google's respective premium earbuds before you make a final purchase.