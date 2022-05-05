Google Could Launch A Pixel Buds Upgrade To Compete With AirPods Pro

Fans of going wireless may have something new to look forward to — a new leak points to Google planning to release a new set of Pixel Buds, this time dubbed the Pixel Buds Pro, implying they'd be a high-end version of the earbuds. If the news proves to be true, the new Buds will launch as a follow-up to the existing Pixel Buds A-Series, which are reasonably affordable compared to Apple's AirPods Pro. However, would the new Google Pixel Buds Pro truly be a match for Apple's wireless earphones in anything other than price?

Before we dive into the specifics, let us warn you — Google hasn't exactly said anything official about planning to launch new Pixel Buds. However, the idea is not at all outlandish, and it comes just a week before Google's annual I/O conference, set to take place on May 11-12, 2022. The grapevine has been buzzing with rumors of possible Google releases to be announced during this conference.

We expect that Google will use its conference to talk about Android 13 with all of its updates. It's also possible that we may see a new Pixel tablet, a Pixel foldable phone, a low-end Pixel 6a in advance of the Pixel 7 (likely appearing this Fall), or a new smartwatch. What about the Pixel Buds, though? Tech analyst Jon Prosser on Twitter now joined the list of Google leakers and announced that the Google Pixel Buds Pro are likely "coming soon."