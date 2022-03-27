The Pixel 6a Launch May Be Bittersweet

After a bit of brouhaha with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 series, Google might have finally worked out what its Pixel "a" line is supposed to be — or, at least, we hope it has. Rather than just focusing on its size, the company has been positioning the Pixel "a" models as a sort of "fan edition," which is just an appealing term for a watered-down version of a flagship. What this means in practice is that the Pixel "a" models share some of the specs and features found on the "regular" Pixel phones, but with a few corners cut here and there.

Based on the rumors we've seen so far, that will definitely be the case going forward, at least when it comes to what defines the Pixel 6 family. At the top of the list is the "visor" design that sets the model apart from any other on the market. Surprisingly, sources claim the Pixel 6a will use the Pixel Tensor GS101 "Whitechapel" processor, Google's first commercial silicon for phones. Another similarity between the "a" and regular models will be the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor, the same one Google uses on both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro — assuming the leaks prove accurate, of course.

As for the differences between the two, the Pixel 6a is expected to come with a smaller and flatter 6.2-inch OLED display and lower memory configurations. Google recently announced its I/O 2022 event will take place on May 11 and May 12, fueling speculation about whether the Pixel 6a may make its debut. According to FrontPageTech's Jon Prosser, that will indeed be the case, with the mid-range Pixel phone formally launching on July 28.