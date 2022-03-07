Pixel 6a Spec Leak Suggests Google Is Back On Its A-Game

Google is expected to release the trimmed-down version of the Pixel 6 later this year, following in the footsteps of their relatively successful line of cost-effective Pixel phones. Dubbed the Pixel 6a, the smartphone is expected to provide a decent set of specifications without costing an arm and a leg. Although the company has kept hush about the Pixel 6a, a Geekbench listing has now revealed some of its key features.

The Geekbench test in which the Google Pixel 6a was spotted is a proper benchmark, grading the phone's single-core and multi-core performance as well as various more in-depth features. Perhaps more importantly for us at this stage, the benchmark also reveals the top specifications of the phone, including the chip, processor speed, memory size, and operating system.

Before we dive into the specifications, let's take a look at the scores and the way the Pixel 6a compares to the Pixel 6. The Google Pixel 6a received a 1,050 single-core score and a 2,833 multi-core score on Geekbench. Although we only have one test to go on for the Pixel 6a and hundreds for the Pixel 6, these numbers match up nicely: a lot of recent benchmarks for the Google Pixel 6 return similar scores. You can check them out for yourself directly on Geekbench. The scores being so close between the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6a bodes well for the upcoming smartphone, implying performance close to that of its predecessor.