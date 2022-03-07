Pixel 6a Spec Leak Suggests Google Is Back On Its A-Game
Google is expected to release the trimmed-down version of the Pixel 6 later this year, following in the footsteps of their relatively successful line of cost-effective Pixel phones. Dubbed the Pixel 6a, the smartphone is expected to provide a decent set of specifications without costing an arm and a leg. Although the company has kept hush about the Pixel 6a, a Geekbench listing has now revealed some of its key features.
The Geekbench test in which the Google Pixel 6a was spotted is a proper benchmark, grading the phone's single-core and multi-core performance as well as various more in-depth features. Perhaps more importantly for us at this stage, the benchmark also reveals the top specifications of the phone, including the chip, processor speed, memory size, and operating system.
Before we dive into the specifications, let's take a look at the scores and the way the Pixel 6a compares to the Pixel 6. The Google Pixel 6a received a 1,050 single-core score and a 2,833 multi-core score on Geekbench. Although we only have one test to go on for the Pixel 6a and hundreds for the Pixel 6, these numbers match up nicely: a lot of recent benchmarks for the Google Pixel 6 return similar scores. You can check them out for yourself directly on Geekbench. The scores being so close between the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6a bodes well for the upcoming smartphone, implying performance close to that of its predecessor.
Pixel 6a may use the same chip as the flagship Pixel 6 Pro
The leaked specifications indicate that the Google Pixel 6a will run on Google's own Tensor chipset. This is the same chipset found in other Pixel 6 phones, including the Pixel 6 Pro. The model found inside the Pixel 6a has a hybrid architecture with three core clusters, each with a different clock speed. This includes two Arm Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.25GHz, two Arm Cortex-X1 cores with a clock speed of 2.80GHz, and lastly, four lower-speed cores clocked at just 1.80GHz.
Using the same chip as the flagship models would be a first for the Google Pixel "A" series, giving the much more affordable version of the Pixel access to Google's latest technologies. The benchmark also shows us that the phone will likely come with 6GB of RAM and will run Android 12 right out of the box. Previous leaks about the device tell us that the new Pixel 6a may be smaller than the flagship model, with a 6.2-inch OLED panel. The rear panel might also be made out of cheaper material in order to cut costs.
Google is yet to reveal an official release date for the Pixel 6a. Typically, we'd expect to see the new device launching in the summer (based on previous releases) but it's possible that Google may push the release date closer to coincide with the I/O conference it's holding in May. Similarly, there have been no leaks as to the pricing of the new smartphone, but if the past is anything to go by, it might offer the best balance of cost and performance of the three Pixel 6 phones.