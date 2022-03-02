Google Pixel Watch Is Coming And It Could Launch With Pixel 6a

In the wake of the Pixel 6's October launch, we've been hearing a lot of rumors about the Pixel 6a. For even longer, we've been hearing reports of the Pixel Watch, though so far, nothing has materialized in any official capacity. While a spring launch for Pixel 6a might be a foregone conclusion considering Google's past hardware releases, a potential release date for the Pixel Watch has been a little harder to nail down.

However, today we're getting some indication that both devices could be launching alongside each other rather soon. New references to both devices have been discovered in a mobile carrier's inventory system, which means that the carrier in question is preparing to receive shipments of them. When that will happen is still anyone's guess, but this is further indication that Google may be planning a Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch combo for sometime in the upcoming months .