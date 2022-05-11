Google Pixel Buds Pro Revealed: Release Date, Specs, And Colors

Google has officially unveiled its anticipated Pixel Buds Pro, the company's first pair of true wireless earbuds packing active noise cancellation. The new model joins Google's existing Pixel Buds lineup, offering a similar aesthetic with the same colorful exterior and stemless design that hides some notable hardware upgrades. Key to the new Pro variant is Google's custom 6-core audio chip, which the company designed to run its own algorithms. The model was introduced as part of the Google I/O 2022 keynote.

The company details some other interesting features that may help set the Pixel Buds Pro apart from the competition, including what Google calls Silent Seal, a feature that enables the earbuds to "adapt" to the wearer's ears for what is said to be optimized noise cancellation. As is common with Pixel devices, Google also plans to push out some additional Pixel Buds Pro features in the future via software updates, the first of which will bring support for spatial audio tracks. As expected, the new wireless earbuds can be used with any Android device, not just Pixel smartphones.