Google Pixel Buds Pro Revealed: Release Date, Specs, And Colors
Google has officially unveiled its anticipated Pixel Buds Pro, the company's first pair of true wireless earbuds packing active noise cancellation. The new model joins Google's existing Pixel Buds lineup, offering a similar aesthetic with the same colorful exterior and stemless design that hides some notable hardware upgrades. Key to the new Pro variant is Google's custom 6-core audio chip, which the company designed to run its own algorithms. The model was introduced as part of the Google I/O 2022 keynote.
The company details some other interesting features that may help set the Pixel Buds Pro apart from the competition, including what Google calls Silent Seal, a feature that enables the earbuds to "adapt" to the wearer's ears for what is said to be optimized noise cancellation. As is common with Pixel devices, Google also plans to push out some additional Pixel Buds Pro features in the future via software updates, the first of which will bring support for spatial audio tracks. As expected, the new wireless earbuds can be used with any Android device, not just Pixel smartphones.
The new Pixel Buds offer Pro-tier features in a familiar package
Google presents the Pixel Buds Pro as a pair of high-end true wireless earbuds that can be used in a variety of situations and environments without eventual ear fatigue, discomfort, or issues with ambient noise levels. One aspect of this convenient all-day usage is "Multipoint connectivity," which refers to automatic switching between gadgets that have already been paired with the earbuds. As expected, the Pro model features built-in microphones, making it possible to take calls and access Google Assistant. In addition to the active noise cancellation and Silent Seal bragging points, the Pro model packs a number of other notable features that should help justify the $199 price tag. Users can expect longer battery life compared to the non-Pro variant (7 hours with ANC and 11 hours without it), plus there's IPX4 water-resistant construction (which drops down to IPX2 for the case), a transparency mode that lets ambient sounds reach the user's ear for safety reasons, and integrated sensors that Google says are able to monitor ear canal pressure for a more comfortable experience.
Google will release the Pixel Buds Pro for preorder starting on July 21, 2022. Consumers will have four color options to choose from: Charcoal, Lemongrass, Fog, and Coral, each of which will be joined by a white case with a black interior.