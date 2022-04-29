The Best Discord Tips And Tricks You Need To Know

If you play video games with friends, you've likely used or at least heard of Discord. Because of its awesome features, Discord is slowly becoming a more popular chatting platform for everyone, not just gamers.

When you start using Discord, the service can seem overwhelming. There are many different customizable areas, which is fantastic once you're familiar with the service, but a bit jarring for first-time users.

That said, there's usually a learning curve with any new software, smartphone, or any other piece of technology. When you get a new smartphone, for example, it can feel unnatural to use for the first couple of days, but you end up adapting to the changes super quickly.

By the end of your first Discord experience, you'll be able to easily understand how the service works. Then, you can dive into learning how to personalize your account, use special lingo in Discord, or even create your own custom emojis to use in chat. Here are the top tricks of the trade.