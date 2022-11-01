The Major Differences Between AirPods Pro 2 Vs AirPods Pro Explained

The first AirPods arrived with the launch of the iPhone 7, which was the first iPhone to controversially drop the headphone jack all the way back in 2016. Of course, since then, many phone makers have dropped the venerable and once ubiquitous 3.5mm jack, too. A good part of the reason for this is how Apple popularized true wireless (TWS) earbuds thanks to a combination of relatively good audio quality over Bluetooth and ease of use.

In 2019, Apple stepped up the audio quality of its AirPods with the launch of the AirPods Pro, which also featured the addition of active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, sweat and water resistance, and an adaptive EQ powered by the custom Apple H1 chip. (Spatial audio became an additional feature when Dolby Atmos audio was launched on Apple Music in June 2021). The AirPods Pro were met with positive reviews and, like the original AirPods, have been strong sellers for the company — Although there was a bit of a hiccup when Apple was forced to launch a service program for models made before October 2020 that were prone to audio glitches.