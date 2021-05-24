Lossless audio support is coming to Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini

Audiophiles who like the Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini smart speakers will like the latest news. New support documents have been published by Apple indicating that both the original HomePod and the new HomePod Mini are being updated to support the new lossless tier of Apple Music. The new feature is tipped in the support document with a sentence that reads support is coming in a future software update.

The document doesn’t give a release date for the update that will bring lossless support. However, revealing that lossless support is coming to the device at all is a big change. Apple had previously indicated lossless support would not come to its smart speaker range. Considering that Apple discontinued the original HomePod months ago, it’s good news to find out that lossless support will come to that device at all.

The HomePod Mini is Apple’s latest smart speaker. Lossless audio isn’t the only update Apple has given the discontinued HomePod speaker. Recently, Apple updated the original device allowing it to be used as a speaker for all TV input sources. The caveat to that update was that a second-generation Apple TV 4K was also required.

Another bit of interesting wording in the Apple support document hints that the Apple TV 4K might support lossless audio in the future. The updated document says that the Apple TV 4K “currently doesn’t support Hi-Res Lossless” indicating that support might come in the future.

The lossless tier of Apple Music is coming in June at no additional cost to those who are already subscribing at $9.99 per month. Apple has said that there will be more than 20 million songs in lossless quality at launch, and the number will reach 75 million by the end of the year.