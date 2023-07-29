Breaking Down All The Apple Watch Series 9 Rumors So Far

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman spilled details on what to expect from Apple's upcoming smartwatch. On his Discord (via Digital Trends), the S9 chip will be a new design instead of rebranded one from previous models. This means it will be more responsive than previous models, making the Series 9 worth an upgrade based on that alone. This isn't confirmed yet, but it would be a big selling point if true.

As for the actual looks, the Apple Watch has largely looked the same since its inception, and that remains unlikely to change as we go into the Series 9 edition. We might get a newer screen, but the overall design isn't predicted to change much. Rumors suggest the Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 will sport a Micro LED display, but that doesn't mean it'll trickle down to the base model.

Apple introduced watchOS 10 in June, which will serve as the default OS for the upcoming Apple Watches. That said, you can install the new OS on models dating back to the Series 4, so it's not the biggest selling point. However, you'll get quality-of-life upgrades if you're a hiker, biker, or just somebody who likes their watch to have a fancy new face.

If Apple keeps its current release cadence, we shall find out what the future holds for the Apple Watch Series 9 sooner rather than later. Whether it's worth an upgrade remains to be seen, but some of the rumored changes are promising.