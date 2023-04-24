How To Share Your Apple Watch Face (Or Get One From Someone Else)

Among the best features of the Apple Watch is the multitude of watch faces, and it's also possible to share a favorite watch face with another user. While you can browse many of the available faces on the Apple Watch itself, the best way to discover new watch faces is by using the Apple Watch app on iPhone. By going to Face Gallery, you can view the entire selection of watch faces, divided into different categories.

Apple lets you customize various parameters of individual watch faces, such as style, color, dial, timescale, and more. Many Apple Watch faces also have support for complications — these are small elements that display the weather, calendar, alarms, activity, compass, contacts, controls, and even third-party apps. Complications add more information to a watch face, and since they need to be added manually, they make for a more personalized Apple Watch dial. Once you have it the way you want it, you can share your watch face — including the complications — with other people, or receive and apply a face someone else made.