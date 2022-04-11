How To Change Your AirDrop Name On iPhone

AirDrop is a useful (albeit somewhat insecure) way to share files between various Apple products like Macs, iPhones, and iPads fairly quickly. Using AirDrop also eliminates the need to worry about the kinds of size limits you might run into with email and the like. For individuals, it's a great way to transfer screenshots taken on an iPhone to a MacBook for the sake of a how-to article, for example.

Of course, when using AirDrop, it's important to select the right person to send the file to — even if that person is yourself. When using the service in crowded public places where many people likely have an iPhone in their pocket, it's possible to accidentally select the wrong person and send your smug-faced selfie to an innocent and unexpecting receipient. This is incredibly awkward for all parties involved, and also means that the intended target still doesn't have the photo.