Apple Sets Date For September iPhone 15 Event: Here's What We Expect
Apple has revealed the details for its next Fall event that will witness the arrival of new iPhones and, possibly, more updated hardware. It will be an in-person event with media in attendance at the famed Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park and will simultaneously be live-streamed starting 10:00 a.m. PT on September 12 via Apple's official event page and the company's YouTube channel.
Of course, the iPhone 15 series will take center stage, but new smartwatches and accessories are also rumored to be in the pipeline. The Apple Watch Series 9 will lead the wearable line-up, packing an updated Apple S9 silicon, a potential new pink color option, and redesigned straps to go with it. The design, however, will reportedly stay the same as the Apple Watch Series 8.
A second-gen Apple Watch Ultra is rumored to break cover at the event. It will also rely on the same S9 processor, but it might be less bulky than its predecessor due to 3D-printed parts going into the assembly. Buyers might also be treated to a darker trim this time, but nothing substantial changes in the fitness and durability department, as per rumors. Apple is reportedly sunsetting leather cases this year and will replace them with fabric-based accessories for the iPhone portfolio.
The iPhone is where the upgrades are
The star of the show will be the iPhone 15 series, and there are some big changes planned for the entire portfolio. The vanilla iPhone 15 and its Plus trim will reportedly ditch the boat-shaped notch and are said to embrace the pill-shaped Dynamic Island aesthetic on the front. Unfortunately, leaks suggest that the screen will once again be capped at a 60Hz refresh rate, but some promising camera upgrades are said to be in the pipeline. The major changes are reserved for the pricier Pro models, it seems.
Instead of stainless steel, Apple is reportedly going with Titanium, which is lighter and sturdier. The bezels will be slimmer to achieve a cleaner look, the mute switch might be replaced with a single button, and the charging speeds are also getting a much-needed upgrade. There are also murmurs of major refinements to the primary and telephoto camera hardware, and we might also see some new colors, such as grey, sand pink, and deep blue, across the quartet. The 3nm-based A17 chip is said to deliver a big leap in performance and battery efficiency.
The biggest change, however, is the departure of Apple's proprietary Lightning cable and the switch to USB Type-C ports. Apple is said to color-match the supplied charging cables, just like the colorful new Macs. However, Apple will reportedly limit the non-Pro iPhones to the USB 2.0 tier, while the iPhone 15 Pro duo might get the Thunderbolt port treatment.