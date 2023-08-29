Apple Sets Date For September iPhone 15 Event: Here's What We Expect

Apple has revealed the details for its next Fall event that will witness the arrival of new iPhones and, possibly, more updated hardware. It will be an in-person event with media in attendance at the famed Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park and will simultaneously be live-streamed starting 10:00 a.m. PT on September 12 via Apple's official event page and the company's YouTube channel.

Of course, the iPhone 15 series will take center stage, but new smartwatches and accessories are also rumored to be in the pipeline. The Apple Watch Series 9 will lead the wearable line-up, packing an updated Apple S9 silicon, a potential new pink color option, and redesigned straps to go with it. The design, however, will reportedly stay the same as the Apple Watch Series 8.

A second-gen Apple Watch Ultra is rumored to break cover at the event. It will also rely on the same S9 processor, but it might be less bulky than its predecessor due to 3D-printed parts going into the assembly. Buyers might also be treated to a darker trim this time, but nothing substantial changes in the fitness and durability department, as per rumors. Apple is reportedly sunsetting leather cases this year and will replace them with fabric-based accessories for the iPhone portfolio.