5 Of The Top-Reviewed Desktop Computers At Costco, Ranked
If you have a Costco membership, you likely hit up your local warehouse every so often to buy food and other household supplies in bulk. However, the retailer is also a great place to shop for electronics and other high-ticket items. In fact, it may even be worth signing up for membership just to buy a discounted TV. That's especially the case during the holidays when you can take advantage of Costco's Black Friday deals and save hundreds — if not thousands — on electronics and other items.
If you're in the market for a new computer, Costco is also a great place to shop, thanks to its wide range of offerings from several leading brands, like Dell, Lenovo, and Apple. But which computer should you go with? If you don't need portability and are looking to get more performance for more money, a desktop computer is likely the right option for you. In addition to selling desktops from its stores, Costco also sells them online, where previous customers can leave ratings and reviews. Using this metric, you can see which models are a hit with other Costco shoppers. Here are five of the top-reviewed desktop computers at Costco to help you make your decision.
5. Lenovo 27-inch IdeaCentre 5i All-in-One Touchscreen
If you don't know whether you want a touchscreen tablet or a traditional desktop computer, the Lenovo 27-inch IdeaCentre 5i All-in-One Touchscreen can give you the best of both worlds. While also a touchscreen interface, the 2560 x 1440 LCD display is cantilevered off a thin, single golden arm that we called "glistening" and "handsome" in our product review. The IdeaCentre's interior is also impressive enough, powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and equipped with a 1 TB SSD and 32 GB of memory, providing plenty of storage and performance.
The "All-in-One" moniker lives up to its name, as the computer comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse, as well as an integrated 5-megapixel webcam. Also included is an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, four USB ports, Intel UHD Graphics, and two 3W speakers made by Harman. One drawback to the product is that it lacks 10-gigabit capability, something that an increasing number of modern computers, like the 2023 Mac Mini, offer. However, if you don't need ultra-fast speed or even have a connection to one, this shouldn't be a huge issue. The Lenovo 27-inch IdeaCentre 5i All-in-One Touchscreen has an average user rating of 4.6 out of five from Costco shoppers and is available for $999.99.
4. HP All-in-One 24-cb0057c PC
Technically, the HP All-in-One 24-cb0057c PC display is 23.8 inches and not a full 24. It's still a solid display, though — with 1920 x 1080 resolution, an anti-glare coating, and a brightness of 250 nits. It's also a touchscreen, giving you another way to interface with the PC, alongside an included wireless keyboard and mouse. Integrated into the display is an HP True Vision 720p Tilt Privacy Camera, as well. It has a respectable 16 GB of memory, as well as a 1 TB SSD, and runs off an Intel Core i7 chip.
Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and Intel Iris X graphics. The desktop runs on Windows 11, which may need to be tweaked so it doesn't ruin your experience with the computer. Out of 43 user ratings on Costco's website, the HP All-in-One 24-cb0057c PC has an average score of 4.7 out of five, so Microsoft's OS doesn't seem to be a big problem with customers. The PC is priced at $1,099.99.
3. Dell Inspiron 27-inch 7000 Series All-in-One
The Dell Inspiron 27-inch 7000 Series All-in-One is a Windows 11 desktop that runs on an Intel Core i7 processor with 32 GB memory and a 1 TB SSD, providing you with plenty of performance. The touchscreen InfinityEdge FHD display has 1920 x 1080 resolution and is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce MX550 graphics card. It incorporates Dell's ComfortView Plus technology to reduce the amount of flickering and blue light for optimal eye comfort. It's also equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, an HDMI port, five USB ports (including one USB-C), an SD Card slot, and built-in dual 5W speakers with Dolby Atmos spatial sound.
The PC is not without its flaws, however. In our review of the Dell Inspiron, SlashGear noted that its base isn't adjustable and that its webcam can produce odd angles. It also lacks a touchscreen, which may be a dealbreaker if that's something you want from your desktop. Nonetheless, it's still one of the top-reviewed computers available from Costco, with a 4.7 average score from over 50 user reviews. The Dell Inspiron 27-inch 7000 Series All-in-One is currently priced at $1,499.99.
2. iMac 24-inch M1
Apple fans probably won't be surprised that the iMac 24-inch M1 is one of the top-reviewed desktops available from Costco. While not as powerful as the Mac Studio (or newer M3 iMacs), SlashGear found it to be more than enough computer for most people, highlighting its performance and stylish design in our review. Even though it's a few years and a couple of generations old, the 8-core M1 is a speedy processor, even with just the 8 GB of memory included with this model. You may find its 256 GB SSD too small for your storage needs, however.
One of the iMac's biggest assets is its stunning Retina 4.5K display, powered by a 7-core GPU and sporting 500 nits of brightness, 218 pixels per inch with support for a billion colors, and Apple's True Tone technology (the screen is actually 23.5 inches.) Also included are six speakers with Dolby Atmos capability, a studio-quality three-mic array, a Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Siri voice control.
Apple makes the iMac in several fun, flashy colors — like yellow, purple, orange, and pink — but unfortunately, the only two options available from Costco are blue and silver. That hasn't stopped the desktop being one of the highest-reviewed computers on Costco's website, though. Out of over 540 user ratings, Apple's iMac 24-inch M1 has an average score of 4.7 and is available from the retailer for $1,149.99. For Black Friday 2023, it's discounted down to $999.99.
1. Dell XPS Desktop Tower
You could be excused for thinking Dell's XPS Desktop Tower was a computer from 20 years ago since it sports a traditional vertical structure rather than the thin, all-in-one design in vogue. But, while it isn't as sleek or lightweight as many of its contemporaries, it uses that extra space to house lots of ports, storage, and processing power.
The Dell XPS runs on Windows 11 and is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 chip with a 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It's equipped with 32 GB of memory, a 512 GB SSD, and an additional two terabytes of storage space in an HDD. Plus, it comes with a wealth of ports. In addition to an HDMI and 3.5-millimeter audio jack, the tower includes a DisplayPort 1.4, SD Card reader, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports, and a whopping five USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. It also features gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E.
Unfortunately, it doesn't come with a monitor — so if you're looking for a simpler all-in-one package, you may want to go with something else. However, it does come with a wired keyboard and mouse, and you can easily pair it with an external monitor that suits your needs — whether it's 4K, ultrawide, or another configuration. The Dell XPS Desktop Tower is one of the top-reviewed computers at Costco, with a very impressive 4.8 out of five average score from user ratings. Costco is selling the PC for $1,299.97.