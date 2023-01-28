Windows 11 PC Settings That Are Ruining Your Experience

Windows 11 came as a bit of a surprise to many users. After once promising in 2015 that Windows 10 would be the "last version" of its operating system, Microsoft released its numerical successor in late 2021. The public reception to Windows 10 had been generally positive, a return to normalcy after the radical, touchscreen-centric departures of Windows 8 and 8.1. And years of updates had made the OS into the best version of itself. However, there were still a few things Microsoft wanted to change under the hood.

Windows 11 is not the disappointment many of its detractors claimed upon the OS's initial release. After a few major updates (what would have been called Service Packs in previous Windows eras), most of the major annoyances and kinks have been worked out, and it is a significant improvement over Windows 10 in a lot of ways. The visual elements take cues from Windows Vista (the most aesthetically pleasing version of Windows despite its faults) while retaining some of what worked best in Windows 10, and the OS supports plenty of future-proof technologies.

But that doesn't mean it's perfect, especially when it comes to the way Microsoft has Windows 11's settings configured by default. There are some options that would make life easier which are turned off by default, and others turned on that make things harder. Additionally, it's clear that Microsoft is now fully in the data collection business, as nearly every corner of Windows 11 seems designed to track users for diagnostics and ads while aggressively pushing Microsoft's proprietary services. So, from the merely annoying to the rage-inducing and productivity-choking, here are some Windows 11 PC settings that are ruining your experience.