Windows 11 Gets Its First Major Update: Here's What Users Can Expect

Windows 11 users in more than 190 countries now have the opportunity to download the operating system's major 2022 update, Microsoft announced in a blog post. The anticipated release brings a huge number of changes, which isn't surprising: this is the first major update released for the latest iteration of the operating system, Windows 11, which Microsoft made available to the public in 2021. The company says that it has set its focus on specific categories with the 2022 update, of which there are four "key areas."

Put simply, Microsoft is working to make using PCs running Windows 11 "easier and safer" for all users, the company explains in its blog post, plus it wants to adjust things in a way that improves productivity and common activities like gaming, and it wants to make the operating system better for the companies that use it — in the latter case, by making it more flexible and secure while also simplifying the management of Windows 11 PCs across the workforce.

That's great and all, but the categories the company lists are less than precise. What, exactly, does the major Windows 11 2022 update offer for the average user? As everyone had hoped, there are quite a few changes arriving with this release, including those coveted File Explorer tabs.