You Can Now Try Out Over 1,000 Amazon Apps On Windows 11

Microsoft and Amazon have just announced a new joint venture — making Amazon Android apps available on Windows 11. As a result, PC users who run Windows 11 will be able to download one of 1,000 apps found on the Amazon Appstore, including user-favorites such as Kindle or Audible as well as games such as Lords Mobile and War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. For the time being, this feature will only be available to U.S. users, but the companies hope to roll it out globally at some point in the future.

This update is possible only because Microsoft has recently released the Windows Subsystem for Android, bringing Android apps to PCs and other devices running Windows 11. The program, found in the Microsoft Store, lets users run all kinds of Android apps. It should be optimized to run them, too, offering the full-fledged Android experience as opposed to just emulating the content of the app itself.

Teaming up with Amazon opens the door to a whole lot of new apps for Windows 11 users to try out. Both companies are working together to improve the user experience when using these apps, aiming to optimize graphics and input controls. The update should be available to all U.S. users and is easily installed. Right now, this functionality is called Amazon Appstore Preview, indicating that Microsoft is still testing it out.