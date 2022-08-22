The Easiest Tricks To Speed Up Windows 11

Microsoft brought a number of cool features to PCs with Windows 11, the latest major version of its operating system. Apart from giving you a fresh look, this version of the OS includes a new Start menu and search tool, improved widgets, and enhanced protection against phishing, among many other things. But as with other major releases, Windows 11 wasn't without its share of performance problems. Early on, some users reported issues like animation shutters, a lagging task manager, and slow apps, as evidenced by a number of threads on Reddit and other social media sites.

Thankfully, Microsoft has since fixed these bugs. However, it's not unusual to feel like your computer is slowing down over time, something that can happen with regular use. Fortunately, there are a number of things you can easily do to speed things back up and make your PC feel fresh again. All of these methods are free, require no third-party apps, and can be done with just a couple of clicks even if you're not too tech-savvy.