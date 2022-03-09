DOCKCASE SSD Enclosure Review: A Smart Way To Protect Your Data

At 5 x 1.5 x 0.55-inches, the DOCKCASE Smart SSD Enclosure sits somewhere between a large USB thumb drive and an extra small external hard disk. Although it's larger than USB sticks, the storage solution is still small enough to easily slip into your pocket when you're in a rush. It won't take up too much space on an already cluttered desk, and you can easily position it anywhere you want thanks to the use of a USB-C cable.

The enclosure's body is made from strong aluminum alloy with a tempered glass surface on top, giving it durability, as well as a smooth, premium look. The bottom cover, however, has fins that prevent it from sliding in your hand or from a flat surface. We did notice the glass top is a dust and fingerprint magnet, so you might find yourself wiping it often to properly see the screen readout.

That screen immediately sets the DOCKCASE Smart SSD Enclosure apart from normal alternatives. Bright and colorful, the display makes it easy to see information at a glance, ranging from the health of the SSD inside to partition information. A dedicated D-Key allows you to cycle through different pages of information quickly without having to go through menus.

If there is one thing we wished was implemented better in the design, it's the removable USB-C cable. The cord means that you'll need to carry one additional accessory and hope it doesn't go missing when you need it. You could simply keep it connected to the enclosure all the time, but it sticks out from the body, increasing the space you need to store it.

A single screw holds down the finned bottom cover, and another screw keeps the SSD in place inside. While this does mean that an accident won't dislodge the drive, it also means you'll have to carry along a small screwdriver if you want to change SSDs at a moment's notice. A tool-less design option would have been nice but is probably unnecessary for most users.