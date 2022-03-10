Latest Windows 11 Preview Brings New Video Editor App Clipchamp

Since the beginning, Windows has had a set of first-party apps that come pre-installed on every PC, with some of them even earning both fame and notoriety. Back in the earliest days of the operating system, Solitaire and Minesweeper were often blamed for countless hours of office productivity lost, MS Paint became almost an initiation rite for budding digital artists, and Notepad was, well, Notepad.

It was only in the past few years that Windows' first-party apps really got more attention thanks to the trend in the computing market, especially when they failed to match expectations and needs. That hasn't fazed Microsoft, though, as it continues to improve and expand its set of "Inbox" apps for Windows. In the latest Preview build for Insiders, the company is announcing two new apps to join that list, including the platform's first serious video editor since it retired Windows Movie Maker in 2017.