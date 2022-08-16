Major Windows 11 22H2 Update Details Surface: What We Know So Far

Microsoft has definitely cleaned up its act when it comes to Windows updates. With Windows 10, the company did away with seasonal service packs and pushed updates more regularly, almost weekly in some cases. That rolling updates system kicked off with a rough start, but Microsoft eventually found its cadence (after numerous missteps). Now Windows users need to only wait twice a year for big updates to land, bringing new major features and sometimes even bugs. That practice continues with Windows 11, and the next major update — version 22H2 — is only a month away. The update will bring a lot of highly requested features, including some basic functionality that Microsoft inexplicably removed in Windows 11.

Windows 10 was supposed to be the last version of Windows, at least according to Microsoft, but here we are already waiting for Windows 11's next big feature drop. The latest version of the operating system is, to some extent, what Windows 10X would have been if Microsoft didn't shelve that release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That version of the OS was designed for dual-screen devices like the canceled Surface Neo, a class of devices that seemed impractical during a crisis.

While not exactly a huge jump from Windows 10, Windows 11 will go down in history for having changed the Start menu drastically and, more importantly, the Taskbar. Although some Windows users have made peace with an obviously touch-centric design, most remain disgruntled for basic features that Microsoft removed and that so far haven't returned. That will be changing in the next few months as Windows 11 brings features Microsoft started teasing recently.