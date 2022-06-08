7 Reasons You Shouldn't Upgrade To Windows 11 Yet

Windows 11 is a big change in terms of design from Windows 10. However, it's not just the design that's different. Windows also made some fundamental changes that can alter the new version from how you've experienced Windows so far.

Existing Windows 10 users get a free upgrade to Windows 11. If you're a Windows 10 user contemplating an upgrade to Windows 11, you should probably ask yourself if Windows 11 is worth it. People have differing opinions here. Some are in awe of the new design in Windows 11. Others? Not so much. But is Windows 11 any better than Windows 10?

Well, Windows 11 makes key changes, and most of them are for good. However, not every change in Windows 11 makes using the new OS easy for Windows users.

In this article, we'll offer reasons that could change your mind about wanting to upgrade to Windows 11. You should remember that Windows 11 is still a fine operating system — one of the best so far — except for the few problems that we discuss below. If you're already sold on Windows 11, you might want to use Windows 11 tip and tricks to get things done faster.