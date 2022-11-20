This Is Why So Many People Hate Windows 11

Microsoft is quietly auto-upgrading Windows 10 machines to Windows 11 — provided they have enough space and meet the new Windows 11 TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) requirements (via Microsoft). Windows 11 introduces some fresh aesthetic changes, but it mostly amounts to a new coat of paint over the existing Windows 10 system.

Far from a radical revamp, it has the same flaws that plagued its predecessor: duplicate legacy and modern system apps, forced updates, advertising, and privacy concerns, according to The Guardian. And some functionality is actively limited or obfuscated, while some other features have been reworked entirely, sacrificing intuitiveness as a result.

Also limited is the list of machines compatible with Windows 11. Microsoft has introduced new minimum CPU requirements, mostly only compatible with new-gen chips with specific security modules baked right into them. Advanced users can sidestep these minimum requirements and install the OS anyway. But it presents even more resistance to adopting Windows 11 (via Microsoft).

Stability, especially when it comes to gaming, also suffers with the new Windows update. Ever since it came out, developers have been busy pushing one update after another to fix bugs, as noted by Microsoft. Months later, Windows 11 still needs additional streamlining. The cycle of debugging and adding new features is expected for any software release, but as it stands now, you might not want to upgrade just yet.