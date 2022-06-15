How To Upgrade To Windows 11 Without A Microsoft Account

Windows 11 is the latest operating system from Microsoft. It was released in late 2021, and that release came with a hefty list of requirements. As a result, a significant number of PC owners found their devices weren't capable of running Windows 11. However, Microsoft did scale back the requirements a bit sometime after the release, and there was always the option of just forcing your ineligible PC to upgrade anyway — though this is something you have to do at your own risk.

One of the more annoying barriers users are encountering when trying to install the new operating system is Microsoft's insistence on users either already having or creating a Microsoft account. Some people just bite the bullet and sign up, but others may not want one for a number of reasons. This can include not wanting to provide Microsoft with personal information, feeling you have too many accounts with technology companies anyway, or just an aversion to being forced into creating an account instead of choosing to do so independently.

There are some benefits to tying a Microsoft account to your Windows installation: it makes transferring settings and preferences from your other computers easier, assuming you have also linked them to a Microsoft account, and integration with services like OneDrive and office programs including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. There are also some security benefits, and you won't have to remember a unique password when signing into your PC. Microsoft hasn't included an obvious way to opt for a local account instead of an online one, unfortunately. While this could be an option in the future, there is no need to wait around. If you want to upgrade now without opening a new account, a few Reddit users have managed to discover some workarounds.