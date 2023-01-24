How To Optimize Your Windows 11 Startup Apps (And Why You Might Want To)

Windows 11 hasn't seen the growth numbers Microsoft was probably hoping it would, but it still makes up nearly 20% of Windows installs, according to AdDuplex. Although there have been a lot of complaints about its launch, Microsoft continues to put a lot of work into making Windows 11 feel fresh, with most of that work centering on a visual redesign and consolidating menus and settings that were fragmented after Windows 8 and 10. Overall, Windows 11 was tailored to feel and look more modern, and its hardware requirements mean it should, in theory, only run on modern computers, allowing users to get the full benefit of Microsoft's reworked operating system.

Back in the days when the dinosaurs of the tech world — mechanical hard drives — roamed the earth, it was normal for a computer to take several minutes to boot up, and even longer if you had a particularly slow drive. Nowadays, though, a system with a solid-state drive (SSD) should boot in well under 30 seconds, even on low-end hardware. Windows 11 isn't that resource intensive while booting and barring any pesky updates, there's not much for your computer to do apart from moving some data from storage into RAM. If your computer has an SSD and is taking a while to start up, it's probably being held back by startup applications.