The Privacy Settings You Need To Change After Installing Windows 11

Data privacy has become a buzzword in recent years as more people grow increasingly concerned about where their data is being used and how they can keep their activities more private. Although it's impossible to protect all of your data completely in today's connected world, Windows 11 gives you the option to choose which information to send to Microsoft and which is kept out of the tech giant's hands.

In comparison with Windows 10, the new version of the OS puts a greater emphasis on privacy. Just recently, Microsoft's Vice President for OS Security and Enterprise David Weston shared on Twitter that the company added a new privacy feature that helps users check when apps access sensitive devices like your camera and microphone. Apart from this new feature, there are also several other settings in Windows 11 that you should check out and consider disabling if you want to maintain as much privacy as possible.