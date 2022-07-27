How To Tell If Spyware Is Hiding On Your PC

You might not realize this, but your PC knows more about you than you think. To begin with, the web browser on your PC has a list of the websites you visit, the files you download, and the passwords you've saved. Then there are the files you've saved on your computer, including photos, videos, personal documents, and other sensitive information. Some people also like to keep their banking information, such as their debit/credit card number and security codes, as a file on their computer for regular usage. But what measures do you take to keep your PC safe, especially from spyware?

To give you a quick definition, spyware refers to malicious software designed to monitor your PC activities by gaining access to system resources like storage and RAM. Once spyware lands on your PC, it behaves as a legitimate app or software that requires access to system resources such as the keyboard, mouse, and screen — it could even potentially access the camera and microphone. After this, it can monitor almost everything you do on the PC, including web browsing, online transactions, your video feed, and much more... and that is not the worst part. Spyware is better at hiding on your PC than other malware, and hence, it could be tough to tell whether your machine is infected. However, there are a few things that you can do to detect and remove spyware from your PC.