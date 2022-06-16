How Often Should You Clear Your Browsing History On iPhone?

How often should you clear your iPhone's browser history? That's entirely up to you. Apple doesn't give any official guidance on when users should delete this information, and keeping a log of past online activity may make it easier for you to return to an article or website you forgot to bookmark in the future. If that benefit doesn't outweigh the potential downside of logging your activity, however, Apple explains how to delete your browsing history in a support document.

Tap the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Safari. Tap Clear History and Website Data.

According to Apple, clearing this information will not erase AutoFill information, meaning you won't lose all of your passwords and other conveniently stored information. However, this will delete the browser cookies on your device, as well as other browsing data in addition to the browser history. That's not a bad thing, however, as cookies can track you, take up storage space, and possibly slow down performance.

If you're using a third-party web browser installed on your iPhone instead of Safari, you'll have to delete your browsing history from within the browser itself. In Chrome, for example, this involves tapping the menu button, then History > Clear Browsing Data. Mozilla has a similar menu layout, though users should tap the menu button, then History > Clear Recent History.