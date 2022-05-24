How To Clear Cookies On Safari

As soon as you visit a website in Safari, the browser starts saving information specific to your browsing pattern and preferences. Browser cookies, commonly referred to as cookies, are tiny packets of information that help a web browser like Safari deliver a personalized user experience. These packets are created from the information exchange between a server and a browser, and are stored locally on your device's hard drive.

Cookies enable several features, such as quick logins, shopping carts, and customized recommendations. However, some users are keen to remove such information from their computers, and potentially with good reason. In the wrong hands, cookies can be used to obtain personal information such as passwords, along with other sensitive information that users share with the sites they visit. Read on to find out more about internet cookies, how they are different from a browser's cache, and how to clear cookies on Safari for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.