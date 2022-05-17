How To Clear Cache On Safari

If you're an Apple user, there's a good chance you browse the internet via Safari. Apple claims that Safari is the fastest and the easiest web browser for Mac, not to mention one of the most private ways to go online. While individual preferences may vary, Safari is nonetheless a good option for both iPhone and Mac users. Since its launch in 2003, the application has come a long way, though every now and then Safari can start working sluggishly. While your first suspicion might be a problem with the internet connection, the real issue can be something called the web browser cache.

Usually, the early symptoms include slow loading of websites, and web pages showing older or outdated information among others (via virteom). This could even lead to a situation where web pages do not load at all. Thankfully, you can fix the problem by clearing out the Safari cache on your iPhone or Mac. It is a fairly easy process and all you need to do is to follow some steps on your device of choice.