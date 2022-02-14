Experts Warn Fake Windows 11 Installer Is Using Malware To Steal Info

HP explains that its research team first noticed the registration of a domain at windows-upgraded[dot]com just a day after the final phase of Windows 11's upgrade was announced. For the record, we do not recommend visiting the website as it could put your system at risk.

The registration led the experts to a website built around the spread of malicious malware that tricked users into running a fake Windows 11 installer. When clicked, the website downloaded a zip file called "Windows11InstallationAssistant.zip" onto the user's computer. The file, HP says, is only 1.5MB when compressed; it contains six Windows DLL files, a portable executable file, and an XML file. There's a lot of technicality to how the system works, but essentially, once the executable is activated, it downloads and installs the RedLine Stealer payload onto the user's PC.

This payload is capable of grabbing any information about software and hardware on the current system. It also copies any stored passwords from browsers, as well as auto-complete data from things like credit or debit cards. As such, it's one of the most dangerous types of malware you can run into.

HP's research team also reports there was a similar campaign run back in December 2021. However, that campaign used a spoofed Discord website that installed similar files and the same style of malware. In light of these risks, it's important to make sure you only utilize official download sources for any new software that you add to your PC.