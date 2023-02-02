Apple Mac Mini Review (2023, M2 Pro): One Key Option Makes It An Easy Decision

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple's new Mac mini is a reminder never to judge a book by its cover. Or, in this particular case, never judge Apple's homegrown chipsets by the chassis in which they arrive, an admittedly tricky challenge when the company's smallest Mac is so darn surreptitious. The switch to Apple Silicon has confounded plenty of assumptions over the past couple of years, but seldom are expectations so comprehensively upended by this Mac mini with M2 Pro.

Among the first of the Mac line-up to make the Apple Silicon transition in 2020, the Mac mini helped illustrate that the switch to homegrown chips would mainly bring performance, not pain. Ostensibly the same as its Intel-powered predecessor, the unassuming silver box continued to do what the Mac mini had always done: offer an affordable gateway to macOS.

That first Apple M1 chipset may have been outclassed by now — though, frankly, for most people it's still perfectly adequate for their web browsing, emailing, and document creation — but the ethos remains. Stripped of the screen, sleek peripherals, and portability, the Mac mini leaves Apple's software experience to hold the spotlight. Only this time around, it's more than just a nod to computer buyers on a budget.