Apple Just Gave The MacBook Pro A Big Performance Boost With New M2 Pro And M2 Max Chips

Apple has revealed its latest flagship laptops, with the 2023 MacBook Pro adding the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for the fastest macOS performance in a portable form-factor. While outside they may not look different from the current MacBook Pro models, it's inside where things get really interesting. That starts with the chipsets, but the upgrades don't end there.

Clearly, though, the M2 Pro and M2 Max are the stars of the show here. Cupertino's latest iteration of Apple Silicon is billed as "the world's most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop" and, though there'll undoubtedly be arguments among Intel and AMD as to whether that's really the case, there's no denying that Apple's decision to go in-house with its processor design has been a positive one.

Compared to the last Intel-based MacBook Pro, Apple says, the new chips are up to 6x faster at effects rendering. Color grading is up to twice as fast. Compiling in Xcode is up to 2.5x faster, while Adobe Photoshop image processing is up to 80% faster.