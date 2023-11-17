Costco's Best Black Friday Deals 2023: Discounts On TV's, Laptops And More

While Costco is known for its affordable prices (and $1.50 hot dogs), you can save even more money at the wholesale retailer on Black Friday — the busiest shopping day of the year. This year is no different, and Costco is offering holiday discounts on all sorts of products, including televisions and laptops.

However, to get the best deal, you'll need to make sure you're looking at each sale closely, because not everything is discounted at the same time or even in the same way. Some sales are online-only, where you can purchase the products from Costco.com. Others are "warehouse-only," meaning you'll need to head to a Costco physical location near you to take advantage of those particular deals. Several sales are offered both from physical retailers as well as Costco's website.

Additionally, some products will only be discounted by Costco exclusively on Thanksgiving Day, which is Nov. 23, while others are only on sale on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27. For example, you can purchase a 32-inch Hisense A45KV Series TV for just $89 — but that price is limited to Thanksgiving Day only, and is only available online. To sweeten the deal, Costco also has a Thanksgiving Day-only deal where you can get $50 off at checkout (on qualifying items) if you spend $500 or more.

However, the retailer is also hosting an "Early Black Friday Savings" event that started Nov. 13 and will continue through the holiday weekend and Cyber Monday. Here are some of the items, including TVs, laptops, and other electronics, that are already discounted and available to purchase today.