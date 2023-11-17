Costco's Best Black Friday Deals 2023: Discounts On TV's, Laptops And More
While Costco is known for its affordable prices (and $1.50 hot dogs), you can save even more money at the wholesale retailer on Black Friday — the busiest shopping day of the year. This year is no different, and Costco is offering holiday discounts on all sorts of products, including televisions and laptops.
However, to get the best deal, you'll need to make sure you're looking at each sale closely, because not everything is discounted at the same time or even in the same way. Some sales are online-only, where you can purchase the products from Costco.com. Others are "warehouse-only," meaning you'll need to head to a Costco physical location near you to take advantage of those particular deals. Several sales are offered both from physical retailers as well as Costco's website.
Additionally, some products will only be discounted by Costco exclusively on Thanksgiving Day, which is Nov. 23, while others are only on sale on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27. For example, you can purchase a 32-inch Hisense A45KV Series TV for just $89 — but that price is limited to Thanksgiving Day only, and is only available online. To sweeten the deal, Costco also has a Thanksgiving Day-only deal where you can get $50 off at checkout (on qualifying items) if you spend $500 or more.
However, the retailer is also hosting an "Early Black Friday Savings" event that started Nov. 13 and will continue through the holiday weekend and Cyber Monday. Here are some of the items, including TVs, laptops, and other electronics, that are already discounted and available to purchase today.
65-inch Sony Bravia X90CL
Sony's Bravia line has included some of the most popular TVs on the market since it first debuted in 2005. Costco is currently offering the 65-inch Sony Bravia X90CL for a discounted price of $999.99. That price is valid through Cyber Monday, and is available both online and in-warehouse. Plus, it comes with a three-year protection plan. The Bravia would make a solid addition to your home theater setup, as it offers a 4K UHD display with LED and LCD. Features include full array local dimming, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, HDR10, three HDMI ports, and compatibility with Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit.
If you prefer LG TVs over Sony's, Costco has you covered there too. The 75-inch LG QNED85 will be available for $1,699.99. The 4K UHD TV uses QNED, MiniLED technology. If you're looking for something a little smaller, Costco is also discounting the 55-inch LG OLED B3, which is 4K UHD and OLED, for $999.99. However, there's a catch to these deals: they're online-exclusive, and will only be available on Cyber Monday. You can buy up to three of each at once.
Samsung's The Frame
If you've been waiting for the right time to finally buy Samsung's "The Frame," now's your chance. The innovative smart TV has been wildly popular with customers since its launch. As its name suggests, it can be hung on the wall of your living room or other part of your home, and when it's not in use, it can display static images so crisp that your guests may mistake it for a work of art rather than an appliance. However, they're typically very expensive, so it's smart to wait until they're on sale before purchasing.
As part of its "Early Black Friday Savings" event, Costco is offering five different sized models of the 4K television at a discount, and will continue to do so until Cyber Monday. The 43-inch version of the popular TV is priced at $799.99, while the massive 85-inch Samsung Frame is available for $3,299. Three other sizes in that range are also available: the 50-inch, the 55-inch, and the 75-inch, for $899.99, $979.99, and $1,999.99, respectively. All five models are 4K UHD and utilize QLED, LCD technology.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
In addition to TVs, Costco also has personal computers on sale. As part of a pre-holiday deal that's available both in-store and online, you can currently get $400 off a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 bundle that includes a 13-inch Surface Pro with 16 GB memory and a 512 GB SSD. Included in the bundle is a Surface Pro Signature Cover and Slim Pen 2 stylus. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 runs on Windows 11 using a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and has Intel Iris Xe Graphics and Wi-Fi 6. The device also has up to 16 hours of battery life before needing a charge, so you can use it on the go if you need to.
If you're looking for a more traditional laptop that runs on Windows 11, Costco is also discounting the 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad for the holidays. It's $100 off both in-warehouse and online, bringing its price down to $149.99. The 1080p laptop is great for surfing the web or other light work, and has a 128 GB SSD and 4 GB of RAM. As an added bonus, it comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal — which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook — as well as an extra 1 terabyte of OneDrive cloud storage.
15.6-inch Dell Inspiron
Costco is also offering several Dell products at a discount this holiday season. That includes the 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron, a touchscreen laptop that runs on Windows 11, powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processor. This deal is online-only, but it takes $250 off the laptop's usual price, bringing its cost down to $599.99. The computer comes with 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB SSD, as well as a 1080p webcam integrated into the anti-glare 1920 x 1080 backlit display. It also has an SD slot built in, a once-standard feature that has become something of a luxury for many modern computers.
If you're looking for a Dell product that has a little more under the hood, Costco is slashing $400 off the Dell Inspiron Plus 16-inch Intel Evo Platform Laptop. This brings the price down to $999.99, and the deal is conveniently available both in-warehouse and online. This model comes with 32 GB RAM and a 1 TB SSD, and runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H chip. The Windows 11 device has an anti-glare WVA ComfortView Plus 2560 x 1600 display and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Features include an integrated webcam, backlit keyboard, and fingerprint reader.
35-inch LG UltraWide Curved WQHD HDR10 Monitor
If you've been looking to upgrade your gaming experience, or make your work computer more productive than ever, the LG 35-inch UltraWide Curved WQHD HDR10 Monitor is currently $70 off its usual price. Its 3440 x 1440 display has a 100 Hz refresh rate and 5 ms response time, and utilizes AMD FreeSync technology. It also has a handful of useful ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0. The discount is available both online and in-warehouse and brings the price of the 35-inch LG UltraWide Curved WQHD HDR10 Monitor down to $279.99.
Costco has other external monitors for sale, as well. In addition to its 35-inch ultrawide display, the retailer is taking $50 off LG's 27-inch UltraGear QHD IPS Gaming Monitor. The screen has adjustable height, tilt, and pivot angles, as well as a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. The deal is only available online, and brings the price of the LG Ultragear down to $229.99.
Additionally, Costco has an online-only discount for the Samsung 32-inch ViewFinity UR90 4K UHD Curved Monitor. The product is currently $269.99, which is $130 off its usual price. Dell's 32-inch FHD AMD FreeSync Curved Monitor is $70 off, and can be purchased either in-warehouse or online for $159.99. Of course, all of these deals are while supplies last, so you may not want to wait until Black Friday (or Cyber Monday) to take advantage of Costco's holiday sale.