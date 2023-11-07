This Costco Gold Star Membership And Shop Card Deal Almost Pays For Itself

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Save on household items with this limited-time rate: Get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for just $60, through November 9th.

As the holidays approach, the budget for groceries, gifts, and home essentials can seem overwhelming. So, ahead of the upcoming shopping season, consider this opportunity to get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for just $60 through November 9th only.

Costco is designed to help members cut costs on household items to make life a bit easier, and budgets stretch a bit further. Whether you're looking for a holiday one-off, or an everyday essential, Costco is outfitted with a wide selection of groceries, household goods, electronics, and a range of Costco Services*. Its extensive variety makes Costco a great place to get nearly all of your holiday shopping done, and that's for both gifts and hosting needs.