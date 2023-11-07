This Costco Gold Star Membership And Shop Card Deal Almost Pays For Itself
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Save on household items with this limited-time rate: Get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for just $60, through November 9th.
As the holidays approach, the budget for groceries, gifts, and home essentials can seem overwhelming. So, ahead of the upcoming shopping season, consider this opportunity to get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for just $60 through November 9th only.
Costco is designed to help members cut costs on household items to make life a bit easier, and budgets stretch a bit further. Whether you're looking for a holiday one-off, or an everyday essential, Costco is outfitted with a wide selection of groceries, household goods, electronics, and a range of Costco Services*. Its extensive variety makes Costco a great place to get nearly all of your holiday shopping done, and that's for both gifts and hosting needs.
Household savings, appliances, and more
Costco's Gold Star Membership includes access to any of Costco's 500+ warehouse locations across the United States, with a range of perks and advantages. Don't miss this opportunity to access all of your favorite Kirkland Signature products and household needs ahead of the holidays.
Get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60 through November 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Prices subject to change.
*Services are provided to Costco members by third parties. *To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.