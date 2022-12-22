Surface Pro 9 Review: Arrested Development

The main reason why that experiment went so well is because of the gigantic 13-inch, 3:2 display. It has a 2880 X 1920 resolution, good for 267 PPI. The screen has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, but I personally have never cared about 120 Hz refresh rate (even on phones), so I left it at 60 Hz to save battery.

The 3:2 aspect ratio is still one of my favorite aspect ratios just because of the extra space you get at the top of the screen. You're able to scroll just a little bit less and side-by-side windows are wide enough and tall enough to actually get work done.

The screen gets decently bright, but at an enormous cost of battery life — are you seeing the theme yet? It peaks at a brightness of 450 nits, which is not the brightest you'll find, but I found it adequate for sitting near windows if not fully outside (it is winter after all). Most of the time I ran the screen at around 30% brightness because of that battery hit. Once I got used to it, it was just ok. But a screen like this really wants to shine so it's a shame I had to hold it back.