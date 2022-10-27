Geekom Mini IT8 PC Review: Portable And Versatile

When you think about buying a computer, you probably think about getting a big box that can sit on or next to your desk. But (aside from laptops) there is a class of computers that don't follow that model. The mini-PC is a great way to buy a new computer, but not take up a ton of room on your desk. In some cases (no pun intended) you don't have to take up any space at all. The Geekom mini IT8 PC is one of those cases. It's a fully functional computer, with a ton of I/O ports, that's about the size of two paperback novels.

Maybe you're thinking, "but surely something so small must be underpowered and not upgradable" and you are incorrect on both counts. Pound for pound, this computer stands up to most moderately powered PCs out there, full-sized tower or no. Plus, Geekom designed its mini-PC with upgrades in mind as both the SSD and RAM are easily accessible and upgradable. I've been using the Geekom Mini IT8 PC provided by Geekom for around two weeks, and this is my full review.