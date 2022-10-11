The 10 Most Reliable Desktop PCs You Can Buy

The desktop PC scene is much different today than it used to be. You get a whole lot of power in smaller sizes than before, and you can pick and choose from a host of available options. It all comes down to a combination of the sort of user that you are and the requirements you have for your future PC.

When it comes to buying a desktop PC, a fully-assembled PC is the smarter and more reliable option for the average user. While putting together a PC yourself is great, it takes a lot of patience, and research to ensure that you're making the right decisions picking the parts, and putting them all together. Even then, reliability will vary from part to part, and in case of issues, you will need to chase RMAs and warranties for individual components.

On the other hand, pre-assembled desktop PCs are the more reliable option for most folks and are easier (and often cheaper) to get repaired. While the average pre-built PC used to have poor value for money a few years ago, that's not the case anymore.